Marmo Financial Group LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.1% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $212.12 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

