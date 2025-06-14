Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 867,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,096,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in Visa by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 11,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Stock Down 5.0%

V stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

