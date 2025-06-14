AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9%

ABBV stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.