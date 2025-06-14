Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.