Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
