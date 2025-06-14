Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

