Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KO opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

