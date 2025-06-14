Tobam Has $167,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Adobe were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average of $421.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

