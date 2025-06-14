RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,937 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,233,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $313.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.