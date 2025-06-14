Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,448,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.06 and a 200-day moving average of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

