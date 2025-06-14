Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

