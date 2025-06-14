The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

