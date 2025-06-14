Robbins Farley Has $3.34 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robbins Farley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.2% in the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 23.3% during the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.85 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

