Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,550 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after buying an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

