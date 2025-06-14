Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys 114 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 950.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.46.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.7%

BLK opened at $971.24 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $759.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $937.84 and its 200 day moving average is $972.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

