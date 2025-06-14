Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

