Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,971 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

