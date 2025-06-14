Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE PG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.