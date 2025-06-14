Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $485.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

