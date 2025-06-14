West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

LMT stock opened at $485.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

