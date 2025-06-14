Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $207,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,653,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

