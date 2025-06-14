Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after buying an additional 2,090,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

