Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

