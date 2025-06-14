NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

