IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

