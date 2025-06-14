Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,610 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,872,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $111,610,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

