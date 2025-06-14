IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $356.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

