West Branch Capital LLC Buys 679 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average of $337.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $650.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

