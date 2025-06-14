Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,132 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%

AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.