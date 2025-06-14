Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.9%

TSLA opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.92 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.