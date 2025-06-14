Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,915 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $325.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.92 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

