Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VOO stock opened at $548.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

