New Century Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Century Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

