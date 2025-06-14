Tudor Financial Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,014,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,835 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

