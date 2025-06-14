RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $776,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

