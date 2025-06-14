Robbins Farley Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robbins Farley lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.5% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

