Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after buying an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

