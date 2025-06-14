AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

NYSE T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

