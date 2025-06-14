Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

Caterpillar stock opened at $356.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.