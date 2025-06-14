Bank Stocks Worth Watching – June 13th

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, PayPal, SoFi Technologies, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions, giving investors partial ownership in commercial, investment, or retail banks. They fall within the financial sector and their prices are driven by factors like interest?rate changes, loan demand, credit quality, and regulatory developments. Because banks play a central role in money creation and credit markets, bank stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the health and profitability of the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,493,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,195,475. The firm has a market cap of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.36 and a 200 day moving average of $502.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded down $25.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.50 and a 200 day moving average of $543.65. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $514.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.79. 3,029,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $741.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 17,750,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,653,267. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

PYPL stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 7,666,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,762. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 35,975,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,614,188. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,904. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Featured Articles