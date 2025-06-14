Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $325.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.92 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

