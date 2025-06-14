CVA Family Office LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.76.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.