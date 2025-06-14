Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is CVA Family Office LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,841,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 222,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

