iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.