Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

