West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.33 and its 200 day moving average is $285.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

