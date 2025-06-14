Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

