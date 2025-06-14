New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.