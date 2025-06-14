PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.2% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

