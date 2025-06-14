Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $3.95 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hickory Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

