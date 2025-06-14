Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $886,299,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.